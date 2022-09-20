Last updated on .From the section Wales

2022 Welsh Sports Hall of Fame inductees and winners Helen Jenkins, Kevin Ratcliffe, Robert Weale, Maurice Richards, Georgia Davies, Richard Parks and Craig Withycombe

Ex-Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe and Olympians Georgia Davies and Helen Jenkins have been inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame.

Ratcliffe skippered Everton to two First Division titles as well as an FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.

Swimmer Georgia Davies represented Team GB at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and won 20 international medals, including Commonwealth gold.

Double world triathlon champion Jenkins competed at two Olympics.

Maurice Richards and Robert Weale were also inducted, with Ted Peterson and Mike Davies posthumously inducted during a ceremony at Cardiff City Stadium.

BBC Sport Wales producer and programme maker Craig Withycombe won the Peter Corrigan Welsh sports media award following his documentary "Slammed" which tells the story of the tumultuous years of Welsh rugby between 1998 and 2008.

Legends recognised

Maurice Richards (left) won nine Wales rugby union caps while Rob Weale appeared at eight Commonwealth Games

Former Wales dual code rugby international Richards was part of the British and Irish Lions that toured South Africa in 1968 and also won two Great Britain rugby league caps.

Weale won six Commonwealth Games lawn bowls medals, including gold at Edinburgh 1986 and Delhi 2010, and was world indoor champion in 2000.

Peterson, often described as Mr Baseball, won eight Wales caps and, as well later managing the team, was chairman of the Welsh Baseball Union and then president until his death in 2005.

Mike Davies, who died in 2015, was once ranked Britain's number one male tennis player. A Davis Cup player, he reached the Wimbledon men's doubles final in 1960 before a successful career in administration of marketing of the game.

There have now been 153 individuals from 30 different sports who have been inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame since 1989.

Former Welsh rugby international turned endurance athlete Richard Parks received the Rhodri Morgan award.