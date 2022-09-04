Last updated on .From the section Wales

Matthew Myers was 17 when he played his first professional game for Cardiff Devils.

It might be fair to say that if Cardiff-born Matthew Myers had played another sport he would be recognised as one of the greatest in British sporting history.

But 37-year-old Myers' numbers tell their own story.

In the 2021-22 season Myers became the second player to pass 1000 EIHL [Elite Ice Hockey League] games, following in the skating lines of fellow Cardiffian Jonathan Phillips.

In 2021 Myers became the fourth player to reach 100 caps for Great Britain and has won 17 domestic titles, making him one of the most decorated players in British ice hockey history.

Along with his appearances in Europe's Champions Hockey League [CHL] that's some haul.

Yet this glittering career practically happened by accident, a weekend hobby that led to Myers playing professional hockey as a teenager.

"It all started on the streets of Roath in Cardiff playing street hockey with my uncle Stephen and another future Devils player James Manson," said Myers.

"Then the rink had been opened in town and my parents took me down when I was about seven, followed by my brother Joseph who became a netminder for the Devils and we loved it."

As a teenager the former Corpus Christi High School pupil's main sporting ambition was to become a rugby player. But that came to a very abrupt end one day.

"I had a bit of a paddy, which I suggest to any kids don't follow in my footpath," Myers recalls

"I went to the Cardiff schools rugby trials and didn't make the cut at the age of 15 and packed in rugby the very next day.

"The Devils had gone bankrupt that season and a couple of months later I ended up playing my first professional game for them."

The Devils at that point had dropped down to the second tier of UK hockey playing in the BNL [British National League].

Matthew Myers' first spell with Nottingham Panthers was during the 2004-05 season

Myers recalled: "I remember scoring my first goal. We were seven nothing down and I scored a shot from the top of the circles and I celebrated like I'd just won the Stanley Cup.

"I was a teenager playing for the Devils and there I was scoring a goal for them, it was cool."

After completing A levels at St David's Sixth Form College, Myers then went to Nottingham Trent University to study Real Estate Management.

In his first year at university Myers, along with Devils teammate Phil Hill, would drive back to Cardiff for training sessions on a Thursday before playing for them at the weekend.

Then in his second year Myers joined Nottingham Panthers to play for them for the next five seasons, but he has some regrets about his early playing years.

From the age of 16 to his mid-20 Myers had spent relatively little time on the ice for someone playing at a professional level leading him to think that he could have become a better player.

"With hindsight I could go back to university tomorrow, but I can't get my teenage years back when progression would have been really good.

"I just wonder how much better I could have been if I had had those nine or 10 years of practicing every day."

Soon after completing his degree, the 2008 global financial crisis happened and good positions in the construction industry became hard to come by.

Matthew Myers reflects on testimonial

Myers said: "The work wasn't great, I wasn't enjoying it so I thought 'I'm going to give ice hockey more of a go'.

"So at the age of 25 was the first time I actually started to practice every day. It's crazy really."

Myers' career path then took him to California to play for Bakersfield Condors in the East Coast Hockey League before a stint in Pennsylvania with the Johnstown Chiefs.

Concussion and a knee injury halted further progress in the United States and he returned to Panthers, having already helped win two titles.

Over the next decade he went on to collect another 15 trophies.

Myers picks out two seasons for bringing special memories - helping Panthers win the league in 2013 for first time in 57 years and, having already won the Challenge Cup they achieved the Grand Slam by famously winning the play-offs beating Belfast Giants in overtime with a goal from Panthers captain Jordan Fox.

"We were so good that year it was inevitable that we were going to do it, but it kind of took away a bit of the excitement," said Myers.

"I know that sounds crazy, but that year we simply didn't lose enough games to ever threaten ourselves from losing those trophies."

Soon after Myers returned to Cardiff Devils where managing director Todd Kelman and player-coach Andrew Lord were building foundations for the success to come.

In 2015 the Devils pulled off a memorable 2-1 away win against the Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup Final to kick-start that era.

"That season was so good for me was because obviously I'm from Cardiff and the Devils hadn't won a lot over the years prior to that. To be part of that was good fun," said Myers.

"It was a big stepping stone for the team to really kick on and be where they are now."

Cardiff chose not to retain him so Myers returned to Nottingham Panthers, where he won the Challenge Cup and the Play-offs in the 2016 season.

Another season with Devils followed, where two more Elite League titles and two Play-off Championships before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the sport.

Shock Devils exit? Not for Myers

In August 2021 there was a shock for some as Devils announced Myers would not return for the following season.

However, the news was not a surprise for Myers.

"It took a long time for the team to contact me and you know when a team doesn't contact you, you know that you're not one of their priorities," said Myers.

"I knew it was coming, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't mightily disappointing.

"I came back to Cardiff because I wanted to be here, it's my home club and I wanted to be part of the organisation, help it win and I wanted to retire playing for the Devils. It was really upsetting for me.

"If I wasn't good enough, I'd say 'You know what, I'm not good enough, I'm too old, you made the right decision' but I still have some miles left in the tank."

And it seems that he does.

In May Myers played in his 18th World Championships for Great Britain and was offered a new contract by the Panthers.

"On a personal note I had a good season with Nottingham and I think that's why they want me back this coming season," he said.

On the brink of a 21st year as a hockey player, Myers is pragmatic about what the future holds on and off the ice.

"I'm prepared for sure. That's why I do the work [in the building company] with my dad and my brother. I knew at the age of 30 retirement was coming," he said.

"I'm going to enjoy next season and then next summer we'll see what happens. If I'm still able to make an impact in the game then I'll try to continue to play."