Wheelchair motocross world champion Lily Rice switches to swimming

'Wheelchair backflipper' Lily Rice turned swimmer is among the first 11 Para-athletes named by Commonwealth Games Wales for this summer's games in Birmingham.

Joshua Stacey who won bronze four years ago will again represent Wales in table tennis along with Grace Williams.

Lawn bowler Julie Thomas also returns after her bronze at the Gold Coast in 2018.

The Birmingham games, including Para-sport, runs from 28 July to 8 August.

Rice will compete in the women's 100m backstroke S8, while also named in the swimming team are Dylan Broom in the men's 200m freestyle S14, with Rebecca Lewis and Meghan Willis both competing in the women's 200m individual medley SM10.

"I honestly don't know how I've progressed this quickly," said Rice who returned to swimming after watching it at last year's Tokyo Games.

"I was just expecting to be gentle swim training one or twice a week, but a few months later I ended up getting internationally classified and then knocked four seconds off my time... it's been a pretty wild ride over the last few months.

"Obviously it would be lovely to get on the podium but I don't want to set myself any really big goals or get too cocky with it, so I'm just going to see if I can get a bit faster, get my times better.

"I think it's really exciting that I've only been in it a few months and been able to push myself this far, so I'd love to see how much further I could push it and see where it can get me."

Stacey was a quarter-finalist at the Tokyo Paralympics and believes he returns to the Commonwealths as a Para-table tennis gold medal contender.

"I definitely think now I'm well within the mix," said 22-year-old Stacey. "I definitely think it's realistic and that's definitely my goal when I go out there to compete.

"One of my goals in my career is to try and win gold in every major competition I compete in and to start that at the Commonwealths would be perfect."

Thomas, who won bronze with Gilbert Miles in the VI mixed pairs four years ago, will this time be partnered in the event by Gordon Llewelyn. Wales will have a second pair in the Birmingham Para-lawn bowls with Paul Brown and Chris Spriggs competing in the men's pairs.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," said Thomas, who is visually impaired.

"The first time it happened I think it was quite surreal and I remember somebody asking me what it was like to have actually been selected, and I said I kept pinching myself and I was going to end up black and blue.

"This time I think I was a bit more aware that it was coming and a bit more prepared but I'm still really, really thrilled and delighted to have been selected.

"I think you've got to try to keep your feet on the ground, every game is always a tough game, we want to get a medal and we want it to be the best medal we can get."

The other athlete named is Rhys Jones, who will become Team Wales' first Para-triathlete at a Commonwealth Games having qualified for the men's PTVI.

"Rhys is due to make history as Wales' first ever Para-triathlete at a Commonwealth Games," said Welsh Triathlon head of performance Louis Richards.

"It has been a privilege to support him as he worked towards qualification and his dedication and professionalism towards his training has been second to none.

"The popularity of Para-triathlon in Wales continues to grow and I hope Rhys, along with the World Triathlon Para Series event taking place in Swansea later this year, will continue to inspire the next generation of Welsh Para-triathletes."

In all, 23 athletes have now been named for Team Wales.

Chris Jenkins, Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive, said: "It's great to see Joshua Stacey from table tennis and Julie Thomas from lawn bowls back in the team.

"Both came home with medals in 2018 and I'm sure they will utilise their Games experience from four years ago when they start competing this summer.

"It's also very exciting to see so many new faces in today's announcement; it's a credit to every one of the athletes and their support team to qualify for the Commonwealth Games."