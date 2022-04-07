Wales sent both men's and women's 3x3 teams to the Commonwealth qualifying event in Scotland on Wednesday.

Basketball Wales is already looking ahead to future Commonwealth Games after missing out on an historic place at this summer's event in Birmingham.

Both the men's and women's 3x3 lost out at Wednesday's qualifying event, as hosts Scotland secured the final home nation spot at Birmingham 2022.

Wales will have a final chance to get a basketball team to the Games at next week's 3x3 wheelchair basketball qualifiers.

Men's 3x3 head coach Andy Purnell told BBC Sport Wales he is already planning to grow the 3x3 game in Wales so the nation's best players can make future major events.

"It's something that is only going to get bigger and bigger," he said.

"It's in the Olympics now, as a format, alongside the 5 on 5 game. And for the Commonwealth Games, where basketball has been in and out as a sport, it kind of lends itself more to that.

"There's a world tour now and I think as a nation, whether it's GB or the home nations individually, we need to start switching on to this."

3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020

The 3x3 game is played on a half court, with both teams shooting at the same basket.

Each side has three players on court at any one time in matches lasting 10 minutes or until a team scores 21 points - whichever comes first.

Scotland's men and women both beat Wales and Northern Ireland to secure their places at Birmingham 2022 - where the 3x3 format will make its Commonwealth debut.

"Effectively we're competing as non-professionals against teams full of professionals," continued Purnell.

"But I think this format lends itself to giving yourself a puncher's chance. It's a game to 21 so anybody can get hot at any given time.

"Instead of looking back and saying we've not got professional players, we've not got this, we've not got that - we need to start looking at what we have got. We've got a passionate group of individuals, both men's and women's that we should be utilising to push forward.

"Basketball in Wales is not a minority sport. There's a lot of people playing it and 3x3 is another echelon to that.

"We've got a lot of people working really hard up and down the country, north Wales, south Wales and now we've got the National League. Things are really improving.

"It's not ok just turn up to participate. We've got to turn up and start trying to get performances now. And that's where we start cranking it up - both men's and women's, both 3x3 and 5x5."

The 2026 Commonwealth Games host city - likely to be Melbourne - would need to choose to add 3x3 basketball to its programme. But the previous two Games in Australia have included basketball.

Purnell said he is "on the drawing board" already to ensure Wales' basketballers get the profile and platform he believes they should aspire to.