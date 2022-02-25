Last updated on .From the section Wales

Alpacas Bethany and Alex joined care home residents for afternoon tea

A 100-year-old woman was enjoying daytime television when a pair of alpacas walked into the room.

The South American mammals, named Bethany and Alex, took the lift to visit the occupants on the top floor at a care home.

The residents had mentioned they would like to visit a zoo, but instead staff arranged for the animals to visit The Oaks, in Newtown, Powys.

Frances Williams, 100, said: "Oh my gosh. What a shock".

Care home staff said it was lovely to see everyone's faces when the alpacas arrived

"I was just watching afternoon television when they walked in.

"It was lovely to stroke them."

The creatures are part of a team of seven therapeutic alpacas

The Oaks carer Daniel Hart, 42, said: "Some of our residents mentioned that they'd love a trip to Chester Zoo but we thought it would be more fun to bring the animals to them.

Alpacas are part of the camelidae family along with camels and llamas

"The alpacas were a big hit and it was wonderful to see the look on everyone's faces when they arrived."

Sarah Tickle runs Shropshire's Admirals View Alpacas, which has a team of seven therapeutic alpacas.

She said they loved their visit: "They're comfortable in the lift so even residents on different floors didn't miss out on their visit."