Ron Jones shows his sprinting class by winning an international meeting in Cardiff

Former Olympic sprinter Ron Jones has died at the age of 87.

Regarded as one of Wales' greatest athletes, Jones won 12 Welsh sprint titles between 1956-1960 and competed at two Olympic games, four Commonwealth Games, three European Championships.

He was also part of the Great Britain 4x110 yards relay team that beat USA and set a new world record in 1963.

Away from the track, Jones became Cardiff City's first managing director in 1980, a post he held until 1988.

Prior to that he was chief executive of Queens Park Rangers and after his stint at the Bluebirds became managing director of Portsmouth.

Jones was also a governor of the sports charity Sports Aid Cymru Wales.

He was awarded an MBE in 2001 for services to sport and charity, was inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 and in 2018 a new £3m athletics track in Aberdare was named in his honour.