Cardiff City's Championship clash with Coventry City and Newport County against Forest Green Rovers in League Two have been postponed due to Covid.

The two football fixtures were scheduled to take place on 26 December, but were called off on Monday.

Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford could also announce restrictions on sporting events.

United Rugby Championship derbies, the Welsh Grand National and Cardiff Devils games may all be impacted.

Ospreys are set to face Dragons and Cardiff host Scarlets in two Boxing Day rugby matches.

In football's Championship, Swansea City are scheduled to travel to Millwall on that day, while Wrexham entertain Solihull Moors in the National League.

There are also six matches in the Cymru Premier League on Boxing Day, while horse racing's Welsh Grand National is due to be held at Chepstow on 27 December.

On the weekend before Christmas, Cardiff City's match against Derby County and Swansea's trip to Queens Park Rangers, originally set to be played on Saturday, were both postponed due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

Cardiff and Derby both had cases in their camps, while Swansea's game was called off because of cases in the QPR squad.

Cardiff say the Coventry game is off because of cases within the playing squad and staff.

Newport's fixture has been postponed because of cases at Forest Green Rovers, who had already called off two games scheduled for this week.

Ospreys' European Champions Cup trip to Racing 92 was also called off, with the French side awarded a 28-0 win because the Welsh region was "not in a position to safely fulfil" the fixture.

Scarlets' Heineken Cup match against Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday was also postponed after French travel rules led to seven European fixtures being called off.

In ice hockey's Elite League, Cardiff Devils are due to host Manchester Storm on 22 December, then travel to face Coventry Blaze four days later before a return fixture on 27 December.