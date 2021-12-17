Last updated on .From the section Wales

The 2020 Welsh Grand National was postponed until January 2021 and was run at an empty Chepstow Racecourse

First Minister Mark Drakeford says decisions surrounding sporting events in Wales during the festive period will be made on Monday, 20 December.

Ospreys are set to face Dragons and Cardiff host Scarlets in two 26 December derbies in the United Rugby Championship.

Cardiff City are at home to Coventry in the Championship with Swansea City away at Millwall on the same day.

"We'll make some announcements about that on Monday," said Mr Drakeford.

"Our Cabinet decided yesterday we needed some extra information about the way that the Omicron variant operates in the outdoors.

"We'll talk to the organisers of those big rugby derbies, the Welsh Grand National, football matches that are planned and then we'll come to some decisions on Monday as to how they can best go ahead."

Also on 26 December, Newport are set to host Forest Green in League Two and Wrexham entertain Solihull North in the National League.

There are due to be six games in the Cymru Premier, while horse racing's Welsh Grand National is due to be held at Chepstow on 27 December.

Chepstow Racecourse chief executive Phil Bell says they are "not particularly nervous" about what might be announced on Monday.

He said: "We've seen this coming in recent days. We thought there would be potential for changes to the numbers of people that will be allowed for the Coral Welsh Grand National, so, we'll see what happens. We are planning for all of the scenarios.

"It would be damaging - we've currently sold 6 thousand tickers - an average price £35 — so people can do the maths. Around 800 people have booked hospitality packages at around £80 to £120 - there are significant amounts of revenue at stake here."

The annual event has often fallen or been postponed because of bad weather.

"Ironic, isn't it. The track is in great shape, compared to previous years - we've had very little rain," said Bell.

"The race will be - even if it were to be behind closed doors - a great spectacle."

Cardiff City's match against Derby County and Swansea's trip to Queens Park Rangers, originally set to be played on Saturday, have both been postponed due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

Ospreys' European Champions Cup trip to Racing 92 has also been cancelled, with the French side awarded a 28-0 win because the Welsh region "is not in a position to safely fulfil" the fixture.