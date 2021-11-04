Swansea to host Ironman 70.3 triathlon

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Pembrokeshire already hosts the The Ironman Wales triathlon

Swansea has been chosen as a host city for Ironman 70.3 triathlon with the first race scheduled for Sunday, 7 August 2022.

The race will be an elite event with qualifying slots available for the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

The Ironman 70.3 Swansea event is part of a series of events that will also celebrate para sport.

A World Triathlon Para Series event will be held in Swansea on Saturday, 6 August.

Athletes participating in Ironman 70.3 Swansea will take on a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycle and a 13.1-mile run.