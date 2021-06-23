Last updated on .From the section Wales

Caernarfon fans watching their team face Connah's Quay from behind the wall at the club's Oval ground

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) say all clubs in the country can now welcome back up to 100 spectators into their grounds.

Clubs can also apply to host bigger crowds providing they can prove that they can do so safely.

The FAW announcement follows successful test events as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

One hundred spectators were able to attend Bangor 1876 against Colwyn Bay on Saturday, 12 June.

The game was chosen after the Welsh government signalled the return of fans.

The governing body of the game in Wales say clubs that expect demand of over 100 spectators can make a request to the FAW for a site visit in order to demonstrate how it can manage over 100 spectators safely, whilst ensuring Welsh Government's social distancing can be met at all times.

In a statement the FAW said "It's important to note that the health and safety of everyone attending a game is of the utmost importance."

The organisation has produced a video for clubs and fans in order to familiarise themselves with what to expect on a matchday under the Return to Spectating Regulations.

Their guidance includes:

If you have received a designated arrival time, entry and parking instructions please follow.

It is important to arrive on your own or in household bubble.

Prior to entry there will be a temperature check. You will then need to complete a Spectator Code of Conduct and a Medical Questionnaire (which also acts as the track and trace form).

Sanitising points will be located around the ground and fans will be required to use them.

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must also be maintained throughout the game.

The 2021-22 domestic football season in Wales will start earlier than normal in July following on from the previous impact of the pandemic, although the top-flight Cymru Premier is not among the competitions brought forward.

Connah's Quay Nomads, The New Saints, Bala Town and Newtown however all have European qualifiers in July and have begun pre-season games.

The Women's Tier One is scheduled to begin on the first weekend of September.