Up to 100 fans will be allowed to attend the Football Association of Wales (FAW)'s first test event for the return of spectators as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The spectators will be able to see Bangor 1876 hosting Colwyn Bay on Saturday, 12 June.

The game was chosen after the Welsh government announced signalled the return of fans.

Test events are designed to lead to more fans returning to watch sport.

The governing body's statement read: "The return of spectators to adult matches outdoors will be phased following the completion of several FAW test events over the next fortnight.

"This is designed to test the FAW's Return of Spectators Protocols so that all clubs will soon be able to welcome fans back to their grounds and comply with the Welsh government regulations."

Bangor City 1876, the club formed by disenchanted supporters of Bangor City, will play in the fourth tier North Wales Coast West Football League Premier Division next season while Colwyn Bay play in the second tier of men's football in Wales, the Cymru North.