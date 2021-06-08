Last updated on .From the section Wales

Dave Phillips has trained with the same archery club he belonged to when a teenager

Welshman David Phillips says he is 'chuffed' to be added to Paralympics GB's para-archery team for Tokyo 2020.

It will be the 55-year-old's second Paralympic Games after he also went to Rio 2016.

Phillips secured a quota place at the 2019 World Para-archery Championships, but he could not be officially named in the team until he went through a classification process last month.

He told BBC Sport Wales it was 'fantastic' to finally be confirmed on the plane to Tokyo after a difficult year.

"Because I'm on the vulnerable list, I've not been able to train at my home camp at Lilleshall with all the other athletes," he said.

"I've basically spent a year out of the last 18 months at home.

"I set up a little gym in the conservatory with some weights. It's not ideal but we had to make do."

Phillips has multiple sclerosis. He returned to archery in 2013 after a 30-year break from the sport.

With no access to even his local club at times in the past year, he has had to make do with a five-metre range he set up in his garden.

Although he is targeting a medal in Tokyo, he says he is proud just to be selected.

"I'm not getting any younger," he continued. "I'm 55, I've got relapsing-remitting MS.

"Fatigue is a major factor so I've got to manage it really well with sleep, travel, eating the right foods. So just getting there is an achievement in itself.

"It's been an horrendous year but I'm really chuffed to be going and I'm going to do my best. With a little bit of luck I'll be bringing home a medal as well."

Also in the team are Rio 2016 gold medallists Jess Stretton and John Stubbs.

They are joined in the squad by Nathan Macqueen, who finished ninth in Rio, and Hazel Chaisty, who will make her Paralympic debut.