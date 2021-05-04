Last updated on .From the section Wales

Mixed martial arts: Bellator 259 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, United States Date: Friday, 21 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns will make his Bellator mixed martial arts debut when he faces Brazilian Matheus Mattos in Connecticut on 21 May.

It will be the Welshman's first fight since leaving the UFC in October 2020.

The decision came after Johns failed to agree a fee for his next fight.

The Swansea fighter, who holds a professional record of 17-2, will see his bout serve as the co-main event to Cris Cyborg's fight against Leslie Smith.

Brett Johns has no hard feelings towards the UFC after they failed to agree a fee

'Matheus has only lost to the best'

Johns, 29, does arguably have superiority with Mattos' record currently sitting at 12-2-1, but he does not believe this tells the full story.

"I've got the slight advantage when it comes to experience, but Matheus has only lost to the best in the world," he said.

"It does frustrate me that these bantamweights are talking about fighting each other and I do consider myself a top three bantamweight fighter and nobody's speaking about me.

"But hopefully May 21st that's going to change."