Newport County's home game against Cambridge United on Saturday has been brought forward to 12:30 BST to avoid clashing with the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday aged 99.

Newport's League Two game is the first rescheduled among Welsh sports teams.

Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers and Woking v Wrexham are also expected to be rescheduled from their 15:00 BST kick-offs on Saturday.

Cardiff City are at Reading in the Championship on Friday (18:00 BST).

Glamorgan host Sussex in cricket's County Championship and play will be suspended during the funeral.

The British Horse Racing Authority have said a fixture at Bangor-on-Dee on Saturday will be moved to an early start so as to conclude by 14:45 BST. New race times have yet to be announced.

Prince Philip's ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 17 April.

The event will be televised.