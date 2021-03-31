Last updated on .From the section Wales

Glamorgan's Sophia Gardens ground is one of the venues being volunteered to stage pilot events for crowds in Wales

A "potential stadia event" is being considered by the Welsh Government as part of a pilot scheme for the return of crowds to sporting events in Wales.

The government has given external-link more detailed plans for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.

They say a small number of outdoor pilot events of between 200 and 1,000 people are being planned.

The Football Association of Wales and Glamorgan Cricket have both volunteered to stage pilot events.

The announcement is part of a series of measures as lockdown restrictions ease in Wales with gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities able to reopen from 10 May.

In England, up to 10,000 fans could be back in stadiums by mid-May as part of the government's plans to move out of lockdown.

The Premier League plans to have fans in grounds at the final two rounds of matches this season.

Wales' largest sporting organisations joined together to urge the Welsh Government to allow fans to return in a letter signed by 15 organisations in December, 2020.

The Welsh Government provided a £17.7m funding package to help spectator sports in Wales impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in January.

Any events in Wales attended by fans would be the first since up to 100 people were allowed to attend a car rally and duathlon event in September.