Nicola Phillips is a professor at Cardiff University

Nicola Phillips has been named Team Wales' chef de mission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Phillips also held the role three years ago, when Wales celebrated the most successful Commonwealth Games in their history.

Wales came away from the Gold Coast in Australia with 36 medals, 10 of which were gold.

"I am very happy to have been named chef de mission for Team Wales," Phillips said.

"It's a huge honour and I'm really excited to be part of the Team Wales family as we help create an environment for our athletes to perform the best they possibly can."

"I think Birmingham could be a very special Games where, once again, the Commonwealth Nations can come together to celebrate sport after too long of being apart. Roll on next year."

Phillips is currently head of the Team GB preparation camp for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wales' 2018 medal tally matched their return from 2014, but the number of golds made the most recent Games their most successful.

"Nicki has a rich history of working on both Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and her knowledge and experience means she continues to be an incredible asset to us," said Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive Chris Jenkins.

"I'm sure the news of Nicki's appointment brings some hope and certainty during this time, as our team continue to work hard behind the scenes preparing Team Wales for the road to Birmingham."