Parc y Scarlets has hosted Wales games behind closed doors during the autumn

Welsh sporting organisations want the Welsh Government to set out a roadmap for the return of spectators to events.

Fans at sports stadiums might not return in Wales until March 2021.

The Welsh Government this week confirmed it will not follow England in permitting limited numbers in lower risk crowds.

Discussions have been ongoing between Welsh sporting organisations and the Welsh Government about the possible limited return of spectators.

But games will remain behind closed doors in Wales following further restrictions by the Welsh Government.

"I did think we would see a bit more light at the end of the tunnel after what's been happening in England," said Phil Bell, Executive Director at Chepstow and Ffos Las racecourses.

"I realistically don't see us having crowds of any great significance until March/April time,"

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "On crowds returning, public health remains the priority.

"The First Minister has just announced a tightening of restrictions, so Wales is in the equivalent of level 3 in Scotland and England where spectators are not allowed.

"As ever, the situation will be kept under review. Longer term the position is more optimistic with vaccines and fast track testing likely to provide additional tools to facilitate the safe return of spectators/events.

"We are committed to helping guide clubs towards a safe reopening, when the time is right."

Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines mean Chepstow's Welsh National on 27 December - the biggest date in the racecourse's calendar - will take place without spectators.

"We would normally host up to 12,000 at the Welsh Grand National but the event is going to go ahead with the participants only on the site - the jockeys, the trainers and the stable staff," Bell told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"The whole situation is beginning to get very frustrating.

"We're slightly surprised there's not a road map - we don't really see one coming from the Welsh Government.

"We do have a positive relationship but it does sometime seem that we're coming up with ideas and suggestions and it's just constantly no.

"For example for the Welsh Grand National we are going to request that we can have 200 race horse owners in attendance outside.

"Now this is a venue that's enormous and we are very confident that 200 race horse owners could arrive and be treated in a very safe manner but I get the feeling we'll get told no."

Cymru Premier clubs were due to be involved in a pilot scheme which would have seen spectators allowed into games in September.

But the plans were pulled by Welsh Government when the R rate increased in Wales and games have continued to be played behind closed doors.

"Our latest understanding is that Welsh Government will not consider a return of the pilot project until February," said league general manager Gwyn Derfel.

"If that's the case then it's unlikely we are going to see fans at all Cymru Premier league clubs until March."

Derfel said funding had been secured from a number of sources, including the National Lottery, so that the top-flight could complete its 32-game season.

The Welsh rugby team is due to host Ireland on 7 February and England on 27 February at Principality Stadium in the 2021 Six Nations.

This looks increasingly likely the matches will be held behind closed doors if the current policy continues.

Interim chief executive Steve Phillips has suggested the WRU could lose £35m of revenue if the Six Nations follows the home autumn programme in being played behind closed doors.

Wales have held their home matches this autumn at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack said the region had proved it could safely host games not only in the Pro14 but also international matches at Parc y Scarlets.

"We're lucky to have a 14,500 capacity stadium with multiple points of access," said Muderack.

"Fans are so desperate to see the sport of their choice that we can actually rely upon them to manage themselves effectively and be responsible as we encourage crowds to come back to the grounds.

"For us financially this period has been devastating. Our funding from our governing body has been cut by 88% this year.

"Clearly a return to crowds partially would be a very beneficial step for us."

Scarlets played in front of 1,000 fans against Ulster in Belfast in November with a limited number of people able to attend elite sports events in Northern Ireland.

But Muderack would like to see a roadmap set out by the Welsh Government for the return of fans to matches and events.

"When we first came into the pandemic we were anticipating some form of crowds coming back in the autumn," Muderack added.

"You didn't hear us complain about things or bleat about things because we'd worked out plans to deal with that then it pushed off until the early part of 2021.

"At this stage we don't have any visibility but we are still continuing to play our games.

"In the absence of government support, in the absence of support from the WRU and in the absence of our ability to create our own support from running our own businesses, we're very much getting hemmed in.

"That's something that's going to have to be addressed."