Cardiff Blues defeated Ospreys 29-20 in a Pro14 fixture at Rodney Parade in August 2020

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says the possibility of Cardiff Blues playing early home games next season at Rodney Parade would add to the challenge of maintaining the pitch.

The rugby side played a home match in Newport in August because of the use of their Arms Park home in the fight against Covid-19.

A decision has yet to be made about where Blues' home games will be held.

Rodney Parade is already home to the Newport RFC and Dragons rugby teams.

Semi-professional Newport RFC are not currently playing because of community rugby restrictions.

Flynn still believes three professional sides, Dragons, Cardiff Blues and Newport County, could play at Rodney Parade during the season and the pitch surface will be tested over the coming months if that scenario plays out.

"It's [the pitch] a big disadvantage for us," said Flynn.

"Out of all the clubs that have come here, there's only been one team who've managed to play outstanding football when it's gone and that was Manchester City.

"It's tough. It's not an excuse, it's a fact. There's going to be Cardiff Blues playing there as well I believe. It's going to be tough.

"It's [the playing surface] going to cut up, it affects injuries, the heaviness in players' legs, so yeah it's difficult but it is what it is and we have to get on with it."

The new rugby season is set to start on the opening weekend of October but no official fixture list has yet been released.

Blues are waiting to discover when their Arms Park home ground will be ready with the decommissioning of the Principality Stadium field hospital next door having started gradually. The region are currently training in Pentwyn Leisure Centre.

The football season has started and will be squeezed with more midweek games. Newport have up to four home league and cup games in September, with five more matches at Rodney Parade in October.

Newport played their first home match of the season last Saturday, beating Swansea City 2-0 in the EFL Cup, and host Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.