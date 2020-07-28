Elinor Barker took track cycling gold for Wales in the women's points race at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The coronavirus outbreak should not stop Wales from having a successful Commonwealth Games in 2022, according to the team's selection body.

The Birmingham Games are exactly two years away and many athletes have been unable to train properly for months.

But Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive Chris Jenkins is hopeful Team Wales will be in good shape.

"We go into Birmingham with as much confidence today as we would have done six months ago," he said.

"The system works, the process we've set up with the sports and Sport Wales works.

"The athletes train really hard, the coaching is fantastic and the level of support we give the athletes is world class, so we've got to be confident."

The class of 2022 will have to follow two record-breaking Games for Wales.

At Glasgow 2014 the team won 36 medals - its highest total in Commonwealth Games history.

Four years later at the Gold Coast Games in Australia, it matched that total but doubled its gold-medal count to a record 10.

Selection flexibility

After almost three months of lockdown, athletes who were deemed Commonwealth hopefuls were given special dispensation by the Welsh Government to return to training in June.

Jenkins admits they will not know the impact of the enforced break on them until they start to compete again, but praised how many adapted so well to training at home.

He also promised "flexibility" when it came to selection.

"Normally with two years to go, your selection policies are pretty much done and you've got a pretty good idea of the run-in," he told BBC Sport Wales.. "This time round it's slightly different.

"We've said to the sports we're going to give you until November, when we'll sit down and finalise the qualification criteria.

"But if we need more time we will take more time, because what we want is the best possible team going to Birmingham to represent Wales.

"As long as we get a good 2021, we should be in good shape going into 2022."

Will Wales host Commonwealth Games again?

Jenkins hopes crowds will be allowed to attend Birmingham 2022 in large numbers and also believes Birmingham's proximity to Wales will help the team's preparations.

Many of the athletes and coaches will get to visit, train or even compete at the venues beforehand.

Wales has not hosted a Commonwealth Games itself since it came to Cardiff in 1958, but Jenkins believes a "new model" at Birmingham 2022 could offer them an opportunity to bid again.

"It brings down the cost of hosting the Games," he said. "The flexibility around the shooting and the archery [held in India in a separate event] and the discussions going on leading into 2026 give me a lot of confidence that this is probably more achievable for Wales than when we were looking at it for 2026.

"If Wales was to bid, and I hope it would, we would want to host the vast majority of sports.

"But if there was a sport we couldn't host and it was prohibitively expensive to build that venue, then this model suggests maybe there's a conversation to have with the Commonwealth Games Federation and another country to have that championship or whatever.

"There's just that tiny bit of flexibility, where before there was rigidity, that gives us slightly more room to manoeuvre.

"Let's see how this new model works in Birmingham, then we'll sit down with the Welsh Government and have a sensible chat about it. But a bit of evidence about what Birmingham costs and what the legacies are would be very useful."