Llanymynech Golf Club, which sits on the border, has 15 holes in Wales and three in England

The Welsh Government says it expects some golf clubs could re-open in Wales for "local members".

Clubs have been shut during lockdown but the government has offered legal clarification that could see golfers returning to the fairways.

Under the easing of restrictions in England, golf courses will be re-opened there from Wednesday, 13 May.

There has been no comment so far on the clarification from Wales Golf with a statement expected on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Senedd's Culture, Welsh Language and Communications committee the director of the Welsh Government's Culture, Sport and Tourism department Jason Thomas said that he expects clubs could soon reopen.

"Legal clarification is that golf courses are not included on the list of businesses or establishments that must remain closed - they have never been on that list," said Mr Thomas.

"It's been other measures in force that has restricted the ability of the clubs to open - travel measures etc, so we have clarified this on the Welsh Government website. Do they have to be closed? No."

Welsh Government response to the Covid-19 pandemic is currently that people should only drive to exercise if you have mobility issues and that should remain "local" with no actual distance specified.

"Legally they don't have to be closed," said Mr Thomas.

"We have clarified that we do want to encourage people to exercise but exercise locally, so we are expecting a statement from Wales Golf imminently on the back of our clarification…because they may be minded to suggest to clubs that they can open so they can ensure that local members can play."