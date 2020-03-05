Coronavirus: How the virus has impacted sporting events involving Welsh teams

Media playback is not supported on this device No selfies and autographs for Swans

The spread of coronavirus around the world has impacted Welsh sport and could affect future games and events involving the nation's sporting endeavours.

Here is what has happened so far and what could lie ahead.

Football

Manager Ryan Giggs says he is fully focused on Wales' Euro 2020 warm-up games in March despite the coronavirus outbreak but says they are monitoring the situation.

Wales are scheduled to face Austria in Swansea on Friday, 27 March and United States in Cardiff on Monday, 30 March.

However, Cardiff City say they could be forced to rethink their pre-season plans.

Manager Neil Harris had earmarked a pre-season camp in Portugal, but admitted his summer plans are on the "backburner," as the Bluebirds monitor the situation.

"Ideally you go abroad. But this year it is different," he said.

"We have to be prepared because there is obviously a dangerous virus out there that can affect what we are doing to do.

"There is a training complex [in Portugal] I know, and I also know hospitality-wise it is good for fans to travel.

"It is something we were looking at. But obviously this has put it on the backburner.

"We now have to think about what we are going to do and think seriously as a club, health and safety-wise what is right for the players, but for the fans as well.

"I like to involve fans in pre-season and if we can travel and fans can come along and be part of that for a few days, that builds everybody together."

Harris said the club had been "mindful" over precautions to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

But Harris has no problem with players shaking hands with opponents before games.

"If other teams fell differently I would not be offended, but at the moment I don't see a need to take it to that level."

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper, meanwhile, says he and his side have to be "careful" about interacting with fans as they follow medical advice.

"It is not a clear message from me because we are being led by the medical team - I am not going to make any rules on a medical issue," he said.

"I am not qualified to do that. My job is just to make sure it is reinforced. It is not just the players, it's the staff at the stadium and the academy as well.

"It is important to say if there is any less interaction with the supporters, it's not from us wanting to be that way. It's just following guidelines."

It is unclear how the coronavirus outbreak might affect this summer's European Championship, which will be hosted in 12 different countries.

Two of Wales' Euro 2020 group opponents, Italy and Switzerland, could have their preparations disrupted by the effect the outbreak has had on the two countries' domestic leagues.

Five Serie A matches, including Juventus' game at home to Inter Milan, that were due to be played on the weekend of 29 February and 1 March were postponed following the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The weekend's matches in Switzerland's top two divisions were postponed, and the World Anti-Doping Agency cancelled next month's annual symposium in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey plays his club football in Italy with Juventus

Rugby union

Ospreys and Ulster's Pro14 trips to play in Italy on 29 February were postponed. Ospreys were due to play Zebre in Parma with Treviso the venue for Ulster's game against Benetton.

Dragons' rearranged Pro14 match against Benetton on Friday 6 March in Newport is still going ahead.

Wales Sevens have also been affected with the Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens postponed from April until October.

The Six Nations has also been affected with Ireland v Italy's game in Italy on 7 March postponed along with the women's and under-20s games between the nations that weekend.

England's final match of the tournament in Italy on 14 March has also been postponed, although Wales matches have not been affected so far.

"We get the same advice as the general public," said Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"It's about being clean and tidy in and around the place and looking after ourselves. Just make sure every thing we can to keep in good health.

"The health risks outweigh the game of rugby being played at that time It will get played at a later date no doubt, we'll just have to see the outcome of that down the track.

"I think everyone will be disappointed if it fizzles out. But you've got to put the health of the general public and those decisions will be made at a government level.

"If it affects us we'll worry about that at the time."

Other sport

Elinor Barker won points race gold for Great Britain at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin this month

There are several Welsh athletes who will be hoping to compete at this summer's Olympics, which are due to be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August.

Japan's Olympic minister claimed on Tuesday the Games could be postponed until later in the year amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

But International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach responded by saying the words "cancellation" and "postponement" were not even mentioned in regards to Tokyo 2020 at Wednesday's executive board meeting.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have agreed to scale back the torch relay in response to coronavirus, with the lighting of the flame due to take place in Greece next week.

The right to cancel the Games remains with the IOC but Bach has stated the organisation remains "very confident with regard the success" of the Games in Japan.

Taekwondo athlete Jade Jones, cyclist Elinor Barker and sailor Hannah Mills will be the Welsh athletes aiming to defend their Olympic titles in Tokyo, while former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas will hope to add a cycling road race gold medal to the two gold medals he won on the track in 2008 and 2012.

Thomas' season has already been disrupted with his team, Team Ineos, withdrawing from all races until 23 March because of the "very uncertain situation" surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.