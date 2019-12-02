BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Lauren Price profile

Lauren Price is the first Welsh boxer to win World Championship gold

Lauren Price became the first Welsh boxer to win a World Championships title when she took gold in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on an October night full of drama after a successful appeal.

It was initially judged that the 25-year-old had lost the 69-75kg final against Nouchka Fontijn on a split decision.

Three judges had given the fight to the Netherlands boxer (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28), while two had Price ahead 29-28, but GB Boxing appealed and the decision was overturned.

After reviewing the second round, a three-person jury decided unanimously to rescore it in favour of Price, which meant she had won the bout and with it the world title.

The gold was Price's fourth medal in a row at major championships and improved on the bronze the middleweight won at the 2018 World Championships in India.

Wales' only other World Championships medallists are Kevin Evans, who took heavyweight bronze in 1999, and Andrew Selby, who won flyweight silver in 2011 and bronze in 2013.

Lauren Price gave up playing football for Wales to concentrate on her boxing career

Brought up in Ystrad Mynach by her grandparents, and schooled in nearby Bargoed, Price's early sporting talent was channelled into kickboxing and football.

Fighting against adults, Price claimed four amateur world titles and a host of European and British titles before the age of 16.

She was combining the kickboxing with playing as a defender at Cardiff City FC Women, helping them win the Welsh Women's Premier Football League in 2012-13 as she was voted the competition's Player of the Season.

By that time Price had already been capped by Wales, having made her senior debut in 16 June 2012 in a Uefa Women's European Championship qualifier. She replaced Sarah Wiltshire in the closing stages, as Helen Ward's goal gave Wales a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Cork.

The following year Price was asked to captain Wales Under-19s, who were hosting the 2013 Uefa European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Price had also been toying with a future in taekwondo, having trained at the New Tredegar-based Devils Martial Arts club alongside future Great Britain star Lauren Williams - another athlete making the transition from kickboxing to taekwondo.

Price's potential was spotted as a 16-year-old by Fighting Chance - the UK Sport backed talent identification campaign - and for a time she lived in Manchester alongside two-time Olympic winner Jade Jones and her fellow world champion Bianca Walkden.

But after opting to move back to her family home in south Wales, Price decided that the boxing ring could be another avenue for her sporting skills.

Aged 17, with just one amateur fight under her belt, Price won bronze at both the Women's European and Youth World Championships in 2011.

The rising demands of multi-sport training and studying for a BTEC meant Price had a choice to make on where her future lay, with boxing winning out.

That decision proved to be the right one when she made history by becoming the first female Welsh boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal, taking bronze at Glasgow 2014. She claimed another bronze at the 2016 European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Price started 2018 with a bang as she won gold for Wales at the Commonwealth Games in April on Australia's Gold Coast, out-boxing home favourite Caitlin Parker in the final to clinch victory.

She also secured a bronze at the 2018 World Championships after losing her semi-final to Fontijn on a split decision.

Price did not compete at the European Championships in 2019, choosing to focus on the World Championships following her gold at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus in July - which had again seen her pitted against Fontijn and demonstrating she was starting to get the measure of her Dutch rival.

Now having proved her boxing skills against the best in the world, Price will go into next year as one of the favourites to claim an Olympic title at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

