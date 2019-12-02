BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Hannah Mills profile

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2019 Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Date: Tuesday, 10 December Coverage: Results and updates on BBC Wales Today, the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Hannah Mills, with sailing partner Eilidh McIntyre, claimed gold at the 470 Class World Championships in Enoshima, Japan, in August.

The pair defeated local favourites Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka, the 2018 champions, by just three points in a thrilling medal battle on the same stretch of water that will host the Tokyo 2020 Olympic regatta.

In an event hampered at the start by a lack of wind Mills, 31, and McIntyre, 24, took the lead of the week-long Championships by the halfway mark, chased hard by the Japanese pairing and French rivals Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz.

The Great Britain pair entered the final day's double-points medal race with a one-point lead, but at one stage found themselves at the back and needed all their skills to come through the fleet and cross the line in seventh - a result that sealed the overall win.

Mills and McIntyre followed up that triumph 11 days later at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour by claiming second place in the Olympic test event, with Retornaz and Lecointre edging victory this time.

The British pair had guided their 470 to victory earlier in the year when winning April's Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Majorca, Spain, before picking up a silver the following month's European Championships in Sanremo, Italy.

There was also a silver at the World Cup Series final in Marseille, France

Cardiff-born Mills was also busy off the water, launching an initiative - the Big Plastic Pledge - to eradicate single-use plastic in sport, after being "overwhelmed" by the "shocking" amount of waste she saw at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she won gold with previous partner Saskia Clark.

Hannah Mills and previous 470 sailing partner Saskia Clark won Olympic gold at Rio 2016

Cardiff-born Mills' love of sailing started when she was eight years old and just two years later she was already training with Wales. International honours soon followed, becoming a two-class junior European champion.

She had won every junior domestic title by the time she was 14, was named UK Young Sailor of the Year and won the Carwyn James Award for outstanding junior achievements at the 2002 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

A door opened when double Olympic champion Sarah Ayton retired in February 2011, leaving Clark to decide on a crewmate to take the helm in the 470 class.

The new pairing clicked spectacularly and they won silver at the 2011 World Championships in Perth, Australia, before improving that result to claim the gold medal at the following year's World Championship in Barcelona, Spain.

That allowed Mills and Clark to enter the London 2012 Olympics full of confidence and they claimed a silver medal on the waters around Weymouth.

A World Championship bronze followed in 2014 in Santander, Spain, and then a world silver in 2015 in Haifa, Israel, before Mills and Clark headed to Brazil for the 2016 Olympics.

The British pair put the pressure on their rivals from the start and held a 20-point lead going into the medal race in Rio after winning three times and never finishing below eighth in the 10 races, meaning they only had to finish the final race to take gold.

Clark announced her retirement after Rio while Mills considered several new challenges, but suffered concussions, a "small brain bleed" and had gastroscopy during a difficult 12 months after her Olympic heroics.

She briefly switched dinghy classes to race in the 49er FX category in 2017 but returned to the 470 class to team up with McIntyre.

Their partnership blossomed since starting to sail regularly together, winning the World Cup Series final in Santander, Spain, in their first outing together, then following it up with a silver at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.

In August 2018 Mills and McIntyre won bronze at the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, and after claiming the world title this year the British pairing have proved they are as much of a force to be reckoned with as Mills was alongside former crew Clark.

A gold at Tokyo 2020 would cement Mills' place as the world's most successful female Olympic sailor and would also continue McIntyre's family legacy at the Olympics, with her father Mike having won gold in Seoul in 1988 in the Star class.

