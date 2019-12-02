BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Alun Wyn Jones profile

Alun Wyn Jones led Wales to fourth place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2019 Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Date: Tuesday, 10 December Coverage: Results and updates on BBC Wales Today, the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Alun Wyn Jones began 2019 by captaining the Wales rugby union team to Grand Slam success and was named Six Nations player of the tournament.

The second row ended the year by leading Wales in a thrilling World Cup campaign in Japan, an agonising 16-19 defeat to eventual champions South Africa in the semi-finals denying Jones a fitting finale in what was almost certainly the 34-year-old's final World Cup campaign.

Jones made the most tackles in the World Cup with 79, as Wales finished fourth after losing to New Zealand in the bronze match, and the Osprey was named among a six-strong shortlist for World Rugby Player of the Year.

The year was one of milestones for Jones, helping Wales build a record 14-match winning run, become the world's number one ranked side for the first time, and setting new appearance personal records.

Jones became his country's most capped player in the World Cup Pool D game against Australia, marking his 130th Wales appearance with a 29-15 win over the Wallabies, 13 years after his debut.

His final game of the tournament against the All Blacks saw him win his 134th Wales cap, which added to his nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions saw him surpass Italy's Sergio Parisse to move to second in the world all-time caps list with 143.

Only Richie McCaw, who led New Zealand to World Cup success in 2011 and 2015, has more caps to his name with 148 and Jones could equal that mark in the 2020 Six Nations.

Jones also been shortlisted for the BBC network 2019 UK Sports Personality of the Year award.

Wales won the 2019 Grand Slam under the captaincy of Alun Wyn Jones

Having learned his rugby at Bishop Gore School, Llandovery College and Bonymaen RFC, Jones played for Swansea RFC while in the Ospreys Academy.

He was named Ospreys captain for the 2010/11 season and led the side until the end of the 2017/18 campaign, during which they won the 2008 Anglo-Welsh Cup and the 2012 Pro12 title. Jones holds the record for most Ospreys appearances (238).

Jones represented Wales at Under-18 and U21 and made his senior debut as a flanker against Argentina in Puerto Madryn in June 2006, keeping his place for the second Test against the Pumas the following week.

He made his Six Nations debut the following February against Ireland, selected in the second row in the position where he would establish himself as one of the game's greats.

Jones was part of the Wales side that clinched the 2008 Grand Slam and the following year he became Wales' 129th captain when he led the side against Italy in the 2009 Six Nations. Under his leadership Wales won another Grand Slam in 2012, the Six Nations title in 2013 and then this year's Grand Slam.

After proving his quality with Wales, it was no surprise that Sir Ian McGeechan selected Jones for the 2009 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, during which he appeared in all three Tests against the Springboks.

Jones was again selected in 2013 - now coached by his Wales boss Warren Gatland - as the Lions beat Australia 2-1. Handed the armband for the decisive third Test after Wales team-mate Sam Warburton sustained an injury in the second Test defeat in Melbourne, Jones captained the tourists to a 41-16 win in Sydney to seal a first series win in 16 years.

The lock was again ever-present in the Test side for the thrilling 2017 drawn tour to New Zealand, becoming the first player in the professional era to play in nine consecutive Lions Tests.

Another first came this year in June, when Jones was given the honorary freedom of his home city of Swansea, the first person to do so in its 50th anniversary year.

With Gatland now having stepped down as Wales coach after 12 years at the helm, his successor Wayne Pivac will be grateful to have a player of the calibre of Jones to turn to as he begins his reign.

Voting for BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019 opened at 07:30 GMT on Monday, 2 December and will close at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 8 December.

Full voting terms and conditions are available on the BBC website here and will also be carried on radio and television.

The winner will be unveiled on Tuesday, 10 December.

This event is not connected with the UK Sports Personality of the Year and is for the Wales award only.