BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Eight nominees revealed

Media playback is not supported on this device Geraint Thomas on winning 2018 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2019 Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Date: Tuesday, 10 December Coverage: Results and updates on BBC Wales Today, the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Eight athletes have been nominated for the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award.

Para-athletics javelin thrower Hollie Arnold, cyclist Elinor Barker, Para-alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick, Para-athletics shot putter Sabrina Fortune, Wales rugby union captain Alun Wyn Jones, taekwondo athlete Jade Jones, sailor Hannah Mills and boxer Lauren Price make the shortlist.

The award is given to the sportsperson whose actions most captured the public's imagination during 2019.

The winner will be revealed during the Wales Sport Awards at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 after a public vote.

You will be able to vote by telephone or online for the nominee of your choice. Voting will open at 07:30 GMT on Monday, 2 December and will close on 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 8 December.

Full details on how to vote will be available in English on bbc.co.uk/sportwales and in Welsh on bbc.co.uk/cymrufyw, as well a full profile of each candidate.

Cyclist Geraint Thomas took the award last year, joining a list of previous winners that includes Welsh sporting greats such as boxer Joe Calzaghe, golfer Ian Woosnam and Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The 2019 list of contenders was decided by an expert panel comprising of five members, chairman Nigel Walker, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Nathan Blake, Carolyn Hitt and Brian Davies.

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees (listed in alphabetical order):

Hollie Arnold (Para-athletics): Arnold won her fourth consecutive javelin world title at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, UAE. She set a new championship and European record throw of 44.73m to defend her women's F46 javelin title.

Elinor Barker (cycling): Barker proved her world-class pedigree at the 2019 Track World Championships, winning gold in the scratch and silver as part of Great Britain's women's team pursuit quartet. She followed that up with two more medals at the Track World Cup by claiming gold in the women's team pursuit and silver in the madison.

Menna Fitzpatrick (Para-alpine skiing): Visually impaired skier Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe continued to blaze a trail with success at the 2019 Para-alpine World Championships. The pair claimed two golds, two silvers and a bronze at the event held jointly in Slovenia and Italy - in the process becoming the first British skiers to win both Paralympic and world titles.

Sabrina Fortune (Para-athletics): Shot putter Fortune won her first world title in dramatic fashion at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, UAE, in November. The athlete from Deeside shattered her previous personal best of 13.70m with a last throw of 13.91m to snatch gold from Ukraine's Anastasiia Mysnyk.

Alun Wyn Jones (rugby union): During 2019 Jones captained Wales to Grand Slam success and was named Six Nations player of the tournament, with the second row also leading Wales to the World Cup semi-finals in Japan. He became Wales' record cap-holder and has now won 134 for his country, plus nine for the British and Irish Lions.

Jade Jones (taekwondo): Jones secured the first world title of her career with gold at the World Taekwondo Championships in May in Manchester, beating arch-rival Lee Ah-reum 14-7. As well as her World Championships success, Jones also took gold at the Sofia Open and a silver at the Belgian Open.

Hannah Mills (sailing): Mills, with sailing partner Eilidh McIntyre, claimed gold at the 470 Class World Championships in Enoshima, Japan, in August, racing on the same stretch of water that will host the Tokyo 2020 Olympic regatta. The pair returned to Enoshima 11 days later to add a silver in the Olympic test event.

Lauren Price (boxing): Price became the first Welsh boxer to win a World Championships title when she took gold in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on a night full of drama. The 69-75kg final was initially given to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn on a split decision, but after a successful appeal the second round was unanimously rescored in favour of Price and gave her the gold.

Other awards which will be given on the night include:

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Carwyn Jones Lifetime Achievement award

Volunteer of the Year

Community Coach of the Year

The Inspiring Young Person award

The Getting Wales Active award

Organisation of the Year award

Great Sports Story award

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero

Voting for BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019 will open from 07:30 GMT on Monday, 2 December and close at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 8 December.

Full voting terms and conditions will be available on the BBC website and will also be carried on radio and television.

The winner will be unveiled on Tuesday, 10 December.

This event is not connected with the UK Sports Personality of the Year and is for the Wales award only.