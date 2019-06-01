World Rugby Sevens Series: Wales beat Australia in Paris

Australia's Joe Pincus in action against Wales at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris

Wales secured a huge win over Australia in their bid to remain in the top 14 of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Richie Pugh's side, who are in a relegation battle with Japan and Kenya, beat Australia 24-7 in the final round of the series in Paris.

Joe Goodchild scored two tries with Owen Jenkins and Joe Jenkins also crossing.

Wales, who had earlier lost 22-7 against South Africa in Pool B, face rivals Kenya later on Saturday.