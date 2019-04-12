Sport on BBC Radio Wales

Find out the details of sports coverage on offer across BBC Radio Wales and TV over the Easter weekend.

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.

All times are BST and subject to change.

It's a busy Easter weekend of sport.

Good Friday sees Swansea City host Rotherham United in the Championship, while Newport County welcome Bury to Rodney Parade in League Two and promotion chasing Wrexham face Barnet in the National League. You can listen on Radio Wales Sport from 1400.

Cardiff City's fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League continues on Easter Sunday, as they host title chasing Liverpool at Cardiff City Stadium.

Commentary will be available on Radio Wales' FM & DAB service in the South East from 1550.

Swansea City's Daniel James

On Easter Monday, Swansea City are away to Ipswich Town, Newport County travel to Macclesfield Town while Wrexham are also on the road, away to Halifax Town.

You can listen on Radio Wales Sport from 1400.

There's also plenty of live rugby over the weekend, kicking off on Good Friday with Scrum V Live's mouth-watering clash between Pontypridd and Cardiff in the Principality Premiership from 1900.