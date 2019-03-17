Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Anthony DeLuca was named player of the match

Cardiff Devils' bid to retain their Elite League title suffered a blow with a 5-4 defeat at Sheffield Steelers.

The Devils were knocked off of top spot by Belfast Giants after Anthony DeLuca inspired Steelers with four goals.

Steelers raced ahead 3-0 with Jonathan Phillips also scoring. Mark Richardson, Joey Martin and Mike Hedden (two) replied for Devils.

Giants and Devils both have 84 points but Cardiff can regain top spot if they beat Glasgow Clan tonight (18:00 GMT).