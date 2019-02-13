Scott Williams: Wales centre released from Six Nations squad

Scott Williams joined the Ospreys from the Scarlets for the 2018-19 season

Ospreys centre Scott Williams has been released from Wales' Six Nations squad due to injury.

The 28-year-old did not feature in Wales' victories over France and Italy, and will return to his region to continue his rehabilitation.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: "It is felt that his injury will preclude him from taking a competitive part in the competition".

Williams had returned to action after tearing his hamstring in September.

Defence coach Shaun Edwards confirmed Scarlets duo Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Patchell and Dragons prop Leon Brown had taken part in training today.

Edwards says the session was a physical affair ahead against England at the Principality Stadium on 23 February.

"We don't want to get pumped up too soon but there was certainly a bit of fire and brimstone in the training session," said Edwards.

"It was a very tough session and the boss (Warren Gatland) was in great form."

Wales have won their opening two matches away in Paris and Rome but Edwards admitted they will need to improve their performance against fellow unbeaten side England in Cardiff.

"We feel as if we can play better in the next two games," said Edwards.

"We don't feel we achieved the level of the performance in the autumn but hopefully our best rugby is yet to come in this Six Nations.

"We know we will have to improve to beat England."