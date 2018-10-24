Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles needed a break, says Wales coach John Kear

Regan Grace (left) and Morgan Knowles featured for Wales at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

European Rugby League Championship: France v Wales Venue: Stade Albert Domec, Carcassonne Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website, updates on BBC Radio Wales

Winger Regan Grace and loose-forward Morgan Knowles needed to rest after playing two years of rugby back-to-back, says Wales head coach John Kear.

The St Helens pair, both 21, are not in Wales' European Championship squad, but Kear insisted both players were and remain fully committed to Wales.

"We spoke with the club, they felt it best for their long-term development for them to have rest and recuperation and a full pre-season," he said.

"We were happy to shake hands on that."

"They've played two years on the bounce and they're still young men and at times we've got to manage them," Kear added.

"I spoke with both of them and they're both very proud of playing for Wales.

"Morgan Knowles was absolutely outstanding in last year's World Cup and everybody knows how good Regan can be.

"Should we require them next year to qualify for the World Cup they will be there for that.

"And I'm certain they will be putting their hands up for the 2021 World Cup."

Kear, who succeeded Iestyn Harris in 2014, said Grace and Knowles would be among the players also hoping to make the re-formed British and Irish Lions squad next year.

The side are set to tour the southern hemisphere in 2019, the Lions' first action for 12 years after the team was disbanded having beaten the New Zealand 3-0 in 2007.

"It's obviously a big tour and the first Lions tour for a number of years and everybody will be pushing for that," Kear told BBC Wales Sport.

"Obviously Regan and Morgan will be at the forefront and I'd like to think one or two [Welsh players] will come through."

Wales begin the defence of the European title they won in 2015 against France in Carcassone on Saturday.

Kear's side face Scotland in Galashiels on 2 November and then host Ireland at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium on Sunday, 11 November.

Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to the squad for the European Championship after discovering he was eligible because of a Welsh grandmother.

"I've been an admirer of Mike for a couple of years," Kear said.

"He came into the game three years ago and he's improved year on year at Swinton. He's certainly got the quality to play at this level."