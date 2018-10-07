Cardiff Half-Marathon 2018: Jack Rayner wins inaugural Commonwealth Championships

  • From the section Wales
Jack Rayner's winning time of 1:00'59 was a new personal best
Jack Rayner's winning time of 1:00'59 was a new personal best

Australian Jack Rayner won the 2018 Cardiff Half-Marathon and inaugural Commonwealth Half-Marathon Championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old crossed the line in a time of 1 hour and 59 seconds, just shy of the course record of 1:00'43 set last year by Kenyan John Lotiang.

Ugandan Juliet Chekwel, 28, won the women's race in 1:09'45.

The men's wheelchair race saw York-based South African Tiaan Bosch, 38, finish first in 55'22.

Rayner's time was a personal best and he was delighted with the result: "It was a bit into the deep end there.

"I just tried to run in the front pack of Ugandans, I think the whole team of four was there and one Kenyan, and I just stuck in.

"We went through 10k in like 28'40-something and I thought 'jeez, this is going to be tough' but I just stuck on as long as I could and tried to get to that final kilometre, because I've got a bit of a kick.

"So I just unleashed in that last little bit and got the better of them."

Dewi Griffiths was again the best of the male Welsh athletes, finishing ninth in 1:02'54, to show he is getting back to his best after a stress fracture to his hip that ruled the 27-year-old out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Athletics on the BBC

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you