Cardiff Half-Marathon 2018: Jack Rayner wins inaugural Commonwealth Championships

Jack Rayner's winning time of 1:00'59 was a new personal best

Australian Jack Rayner won the 2018 Cardiff Half-Marathon and inaugural Commonwealth Half-Marathon Championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old crossed the line in a time of 1 hour and 59 seconds, just shy of the course record of 1:00'43 set last year by Kenyan John Lotiang.

Ugandan Juliet Chekwel, 28, won the women's race in 1:09'45.

The men's wheelchair race saw York-based South African Tiaan Bosch, 38, finish first in 55'22.

Rayner's time was a personal best and he was delighted with the result: "It was a bit into the deep end there.

"I just tried to run in the front pack of Ugandans, I think the whole team of four was there and one Kenyan, and I just stuck in.

"We went through 10k in like 28'40-something and I thought 'jeez, this is going to be tough' but I just stuck on as long as I could and tried to get to that final kilometre, because I've got a bit of a kick.

"So I just unleashed in that last little bit and got the better of them."

Dewi Griffiths was again the best of the male Welsh athletes, finishing ninth in 1:02'54, to show he is getting back to his best after a stress fracture to his hip that ruled the 27-year-old out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.