From the section

Wales were beaten by Ireland at the 2017 World Cup in Perth, Australia

Wales will face Ireland in rugby league's European Championship at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium on Sunday, 11 November.

The Dragons are the defending European champions, having won the 2015 European Cup.

John Kear's side will also play in France on the weekend of 26-28 October and face Scotland in Galashiels on 2 November.

The top two nations will gain automatic qualification for the 2021 World Cup.