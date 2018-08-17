BBC Sport - Wales over 70s play an international cricket match against touring Australia over 70s
Sporting seniors: Wales over 70s v Australia over 70s
- From the section Wales
In 2017 the Wales over 70s cricket team was formed with the hope of preventing the increasing number of players aged 70 and over from drifting out of the game.
In a short period Wales have enjoyed considerable success against English counties but this week played their first ever one day international, facing a touring Australia side in Abergavenny.
Though well beaten, the Welsh seniors now hope for more internationals and an opportunity to show off their cricketing guile and experience.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired