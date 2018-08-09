'I want to be the Roger Federer of boccia'

Paralympic champion David Smith MBE says he's taking inspiration from Roger Federer and Ronnie O'Sullivan for next week's Boccia World Championships in Liverpool.

Smith, 29, won individual gold at the 2016 Paralympics - adding to the team gold he won in 2008.

The world number one is now aiming to win back the BC1 world title - but told BBC Sport Wales a connection with the home crowd is more important to him.

He'll be joined in the GB team by Swansea club mate Ricky Stevenson - who took up the sport after watching David in action.

The Boccia World Championships run from 12th - 18th August at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre.

