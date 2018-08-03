BBC Sport - Brett Johns: Welshman targets ‘redemption’ against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 227
Johns wants ‘redemption’ against Munhoz
Welsh fighter Brett Johns says it will be "an absolute privilege" to fight at UFC 227 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, 4 August.
Johns, who was talking to Newyddion's Cennydd Davies, will face top-10 ranked Pedro Munhoz in a UFC bantamweight bout.
The 26-year-old from Swansea suffered his first defeat in his last bout against Aljamain Sterling in April.
