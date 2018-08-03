Welsh fighter Brett Johns says it will be "an absolute privilege" to fight at UFC 227 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, 4 August.

Johns, who was talking to Newyddion's Cennydd Davies, will face top-10 ranked Pedro Munhoz in a UFC bantamweight bout.

The 26-year-old from Swansea suffered his first defeat in his last bout against Aljamain Sterling in April.