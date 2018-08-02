BBC Sport - 'Why always me?' Dai Greene describes years of injury hardship
'Why always me?' Dai Greene on injury woes
- From the section Wales
Dai Greene tells BBC Sport Wales how he had to endure years of injury hardship to get back to international competition.
The former world 400m hurdles champion will captain the British team at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin - his biggest competition in five years.
The 32-year-old - who also became European and Commonwealth champion back in 2010 - was in so much pain he couldn't even finish a race between June 2016 and February this year.
