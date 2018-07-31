BBC Sport - Jade Jones aims to be 'the greatest' by winning three Olympic taekwondo gold medals
Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'
Wales
With two years to go until Tokyo 2020, Jade Jones' main focus is on defending her Olympic title in Japan.
The London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion is aiming to become the first fighter to win three Olympic Games taekwondo gold medals.
Jones will miss next month's World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow as she aims to remain "hungry" ahead of Tokyo 2020.
