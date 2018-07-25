BBC Sport - Jonathan Davies: Neighbour Geraint Thomas 'deserves' a Tour de France party

Davies proud watching neighbour Thomas

Wales international centre Jonathan Davies says he is proud watching his neighbour, and Tour de France leader, Geraint Thomas.

The 30-year-old 2017 British and Irish Lions man of the series added the Team Sky rider deserves a party when he gets home for his success so far in the tour.

