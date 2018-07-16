BBC Sport - Welsh Nipper Championships: Young life-savers compete at Barry Island
Young life-savers compete at Barry Island
- From the section Wales
Almost 400 children put their life-saving skills to the test in the recent Welsh Nipper Championships at Barry Island.
More than 20 clubs from across Wales took part in swimming, boarding and beach running competitions.
BBC Sport Wales was there to watch the action.
