BBC Sport - Wales star Gareth Bale returns home to Cardiff to meet fans
Gareth Bale meets fans in Cardiff
Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is home in Cardiff this week and has been mingling with fans at his city centre sports bar.
Hundreds of people queued up for hours to see their idol who took selected questions but did not give any answers about his future.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Madrid with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him.
