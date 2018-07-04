BBC Sport - Footgolf: World's leading players compete at Celtic Manor
Footgolf: The fast-growing UK sport
- From the section Wales
Introduced to the UK in 2012 and played competitively since 2014, the popularity of footgolf has spread quickly.
BBC Wales Sport met up with some of the world’s leading players at Newport's Celtic Manor, where around 150 players from 10 different countries were competing.
