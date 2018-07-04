BBC Sport - Footgolf: World's leading players compete at Celtic Manor

Footgolf: The fast-growing UK sport

  • From the section Wales

Introduced to the UK in 2012 and played competitively since 2014, the popularity of footgolf has spread quickly.

BBC Wales Sport met up with some of the world’s leading players at Newport's Celtic Manor, where around 150 players from 10 different countries were competing.

Top videos

Video

Footgolf: The fast-growing UK sport

  • From the section Wales
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

Video

Flying ants, trick shots, moustaches & day three funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'That is absurd!' - Isner livid with umpire

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lobs, drops, & dunks - Monfils showboats to win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What can England expect from Sweden? Analysis by Shearer & Jenas

Video

Watch: Monfils' incredible behind-the-back trick shot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Can we have a spray' - Wozniacki attacked by flying ants

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Brilliant Federer cruises into third round

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

'Some of us were crying' - England fans in Moscow

Video

Raonic's massive serve causes havoc

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Venus Williams into third round with victory over Dulgheru

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired