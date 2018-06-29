BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas wants Tour de France yellow jersey again

Thomas eyes Tour de France yellow jersey

  • From the section Wales

Welsh Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas says he has the chance to challenge Chris Froome for the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France.

The 32-year-old - who won the Criterium du Dauphine and UK national time trial in June - wore the leader's jersey until the fifth stage of last year's Tour before Froome took it back en route to his fourth title.

Froome has since won the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia to complete an historic hat-trick of Grand Tours.

Top videos

Video

Thomas eyes Tour de France yellow jersey

  • From the section Wales
Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired