Welsh Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas says he has the chance to challenge Chris Froome for the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France.

The 32-year-old - who won the Criterium du Dauphine and UK national time trial in June - wore the leader's jersey until the fifth stage of last year's Tour before Froome took it back en route to his fourth title.

Froome has since won the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia to complete an historic hat-trick of Grand Tours.