All Stars Cricket inspires children

Summer 2018 is proving to be a big hit across Wales with All Stars Cricket.

The initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) aims to give children aged between five and eight old a first experience of cricket.

BBC Sport Wales travelled around the country to discover how it is being received.

