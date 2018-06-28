BBC Sport - All Stars Cricket gives children a chance to play the sport
All Stars Cricket inspires children
Wales
Summer 2018 is proving to be a big hit across Wales with All Stars Cricket.
The initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) aims to give children aged between five and eight old a first experience of cricket.
BBC Sport Wales travelled around the country to discover how it is being received.
