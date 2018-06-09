BBC Sport - Menna Fitzpatrick MBE 'amazing for disability sport'

Fitzpatrick MBE 'amazing for disability sport'

  • From the section Wales

Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian Menna Fitzpatrick says her MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours is "amazing" for disability sport.

The visually-impaired downhill skier won one gold, two silvers and a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

She told BBC Breakfast she thought her dad was having her on when he first read her the letter.

Top videos

Video

Fitzpatrick MBE 'amazing for disability sport'

  • From the section Wales
Video

World Cup countdown: Gazza's tears - 1990

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Watch: Heavyweight lifting for Fury and Seferi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

'Cancer doesn’t dictate my life'

Video

Fishlock delighted to be made MBE

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired