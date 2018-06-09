BBC Sport - Menna Fitzpatrick MBE 'amazing for disability sport'
Fitzpatrick MBE 'amazing for disability sport'
Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian Menna Fitzpatrick says her MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours is "amazing" for disability sport.
The visually-impaired downhill skier won one gold, two silvers and a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.
She told BBC Breakfast she thought her dad was having her on when he first read her the letter.
