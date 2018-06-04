Founded in 1971, the Welsh Peaks race is an annual event that covers the five 1,000m peaks of Snowdonia.

This year more than 150 competitors took part in the 48th annual race which starts on the coast of Abergwyngregyn and finishes on the summit of Snowdon.

BBC Wales Sport followed the competitors as their navigated their own 18.64 mile (30km) journey through some of the most rugged and rocky terrain of Great Britain.