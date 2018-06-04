BBC Sport - Runners flock to Snowdonia for the 48th Welsh Peaks race
Runners take on Snowdonia's Welsh peaks
- From the section Wales
Founded in 1971, the Welsh Peaks race is an annual event that covers the five 1,000m peaks of Snowdonia.
This year more than 150 competitors took part in the 48th annual race which starts on the coast of Abergwyngregyn and finishes on the summit of Snowdon.
BBC Wales Sport followed the competitors as their navigated their own 18.64 mile (30km) journey through some of the most rugged and rocky terrain of Great Britain.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired