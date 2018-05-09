Simon Church: Wales striker retires aged 29 because of hip injury

Born in England, Simon Church qualified for Wales through his Welsh grandparents

Wales striker Simon Church has retired at the age of 29 because of a long-term hip problem.

He won the last of his 38 caps in the Euro 2016 semi-final defeat by Portugal.

"I never thought this day would come but with the medical advice I have received I am now officially hanging up my boots," Church said.

He has not played since January, when he signed a short-term deal with Plymouth Argyle.

Church added: "I have been fortunate enough to have lived my dream for 11 years professionally. I have experienced moments you can only dream of when you're a child.

"Playing for Wales was an absolute honour. The achievements we had as a team are something I'm immensely proud of being a part of.

"The group of boys were the best on and off the pitch I have ever been with.

"I want to thank all the clubs I've been at as well as the fans, players, staff and a handful of managers."

Church, who also played for Reading, Charlton and Aberdeen, had surgery after suffering a serious hip injury in September 2016 while playing for Dutch side Roda JC.