BBC Sport - Welsh judoka star Natalie Powell on targeting European Gold

Powell: The making of a judo champion

  • From the section Wales

Natalie Powell says watching Team Wales' success at the Commonwealth Games will inspire her to win gold at the European Judo Championships.

The Welsh judoka will compete in the -78kg category between 26-28 April at the Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Powell, who won gold in the 2014 Glasgow games was unable to defend her title with Judo being replaced by Basketball in the Gold Coast.

However Powell said she was inspired by the success of Team Wales at the Games.

