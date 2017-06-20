BBC Sport - Lauren Williams 'excited' for first senior Taekwondo World Championships

Williams 'excited' for senior Taekwondo World Champs debut

Welsh taekwondo star Lauren Williams says she is excited to compete at her first senior World Championships.

Williams, 18, from Blackwood, won gold at the Junior World Championships last year. She has already won two golds on the senior circuit this season - most recently at the President's Cup in Athens.

The 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championships will be held in Muju, South Korea from 24 to 30 June.



