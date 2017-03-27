Teenager Maisie Methuen in disbelief at beating Strictly star Fragapane

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It feels amazing' - 15-years old Maisie Methuen on winning gold

Teenager Maisie Methuen said she was in disbelief after beating Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Fragapane at the British Gymnastics Championships.

The 15-year-old first-year senior won the floor event despite winning the junior title just a year ago.

"I am speechless, I don't know how to describe it, it is phenomenal really," she told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I never went into the competition expecting to win anything, as it was my first time in the senior event."

She continued: "I really just wanted to test things out.

"It is incredible to beat Claudia, just having the experience of being with her was amazing.

"My family and friends are over the moon. It was only 12-months ago I was British junior champion.

"I didn't expect this in my first year as a senior, beating people who went to the Olympics."

The teenager from Pontypool, who lives with other members of the Welsh gymnastics squad in Cardiff, says her aim is now selection for - and success at - the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April 2018.

"My main aim now is the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. I would love to be among the medal winners," she said.

"The training is all geared up to that, it will be a busy few months."