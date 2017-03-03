Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward banned for two La Liga games after red

Gareth Bale sees red in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw against Las Palmas

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has apologised after he was shown a straight red card in the side's 3-3 draw against Las Palmas.

The 27-year-old was dismissed for shoving Jonathan Viera early in the second half of Wednesday's draw.

Bale has been banned for two La Liga matches and fined £517. Real have 10 days to appeal against the decision.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the Wales international said: "I don't believe that it was deserving of a red card."

He continued: "I was shown the yellow for the foul, I was then pushed and I just pushed him back. I want to apologise to the team and the fans. I hope to learn from my mistake".

Bale will miss Real's La Liga match against Eibar on Saturday and Real Betis a week later, but he will still be available for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Napoli on Tuesday.

It was his first sending off since he was red carded in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat by Stoke City in October 2008 but he will be available for Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 24 March.

"He wasn't happy. Obviously playing with 11 is better but it's part of the game that we cannot change. We have to move on," Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said.

Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas added: "He has spoken to everyone to apologise and he feels bad. We're a united group and we win and lose the games all together. He is part of that and he can't be blamed for anything."